Revealed: The upgrades Ferrari and Mercedes have introduced for the Japanese Grand Prix
Here is every upgrade brought to the F1 Japanese Grand Prix by each team.
Ferrari
Floor Body - Revision of front floor fences, floor edge, mid floor and diffuser sidewall. Sidepod undercut re-designed to suit
Mercedes
Rear wing - Vane added to outer face of rear wing endplate.
McLaren
Beam Wing - A new Beam Wing geometry, featuring a reshaped upper and lower element, reducing aerodynamic load and drag efficiently, suitable for this circuit.
Sidepod inlet - The Sidepod Inlet has been modified with the addition of a packer, which improves local flow conditioning and results in improved cooling performance.
Aston Martin
Front Corner - New front brake duct scoop with reduced inlet size compared to the previous version
AlphaTauri
Rear Wing - Relative to the previous geometry, the rear wing endplate junction with the rear wing elements has been updated.
Rear View Mirror - Compared to the baseline rear view mirror assembly, three turning vanes have been removed from the outboard mirror stem.
Williams
Floor Fences - The height of the most inboard forward floor fence is reduced.
Red Bull, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Alpine - no reported updates.