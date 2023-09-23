James Vowles rejected Toto Wolff plea to give Mick Schumacher an F1 seat

Schumacher is currently acting as Mercedes’ third driver but his hopes of returning to the F1 grid full-time in 2024 have dwindled to the point where all hope is almost lost.

Mercedes team principal Wolff sent Schumacher’s simulator data to his old protege Vowles, who is now the Williams team principal, in an effort to help the driver, F1 Insider report.

“Wolff did everything he could to make Schumacher palatable to his confidant,” the report states.

“But the last chance to get a comeback for 2024 at Williams has been shattered.

“After studying the dates, Vowles finally cancelled.”

There remains uncertainty over Logan Sargeant’s stay with Williams next season.

Felipe Drugovich, who is currently Aston Martin’s test driver, is the No 1 option if Williams choose to ditch Sargeant, the report says.

Drugovich impressed Williams more than Schumacher when he drove at Monza, when he stood in for Lance Stroll.

He could also bring 15m Euros in sponsorship money, the report claims.

Sergeant has until his first home race, in Texas on October 22, to earn a stay at Williams.

Porsche reject Schumacher

Schumacher has even faced a separate blow in his hopes to land a World Sportscar Championship seat for 2024, the same report claims.

Porsche have rejected him - “you don't want a Mercedes driver, the reason is said to have been”.

Renault remain an option in the World Sportscar Championship. They could offer a spot in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Schumacher is also set to test with Alpine (owned by Renault) for a spot in their World Endurance Championship programme.

He could possibly combine that role with a second season as Mercedes’ third F1 driver.