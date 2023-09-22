McLaren boss issues ‘scary what might be coming’ warning about Red Bull

Red Bull have blown away the competition in 2023, winning 15 of the 16 races so far, with their only defeat coming at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The reigning world champions could clinch the constructors’ championship this weekend in Japan, while Max Verstappen is cruising towards his third consecutive drivers’ world title.

Given their supremacy this year, Brown reckons Red Bull would have started focusing on the development of their 2024 challenger much earlier than their rivals.

"I would imagine given Red Bull's dominance, they turned off their development quicker than others to focus on next year's car. So that's a bit scary what might be coming,” Brown told Sky.

“The rest of us are continuing to chase, but the rules are pretty stable. So I think everything that we're learning now will apply to next year's car.”

After finishing second in his heavily-upgraded McLaren in Singapore, Lando Norris made an encouraging start to the Japanese Grand Prix weekend by ending Friday practice third-fastest.

"I think we'll be competitive around here. Max back at the front again, so it was fun while it lasted,” Brown added.

However, Norris has downplayed McLaren’s chances of causing an upset at Suzuka and reckons Red Bull will ultimately be too strong to topple.

“The Red Bull is just doing normal Red Bull at the minute, but I think we’re not far away,” he said.

“I would say we normally get a bit closer come lower fuel, turn the engines up, things like that. I think challenging for pole is probably quite a big ask and probably a bit too far.

“But to try and challenge Mercedes, they maybe didn’t look quite so good today, challenging the Ferraris and Astons, I think that’s going to be our battle for tomorrow.”