AlphaTauri officially announce Tsunoda, Ricciardo for 2024

It ends speculation about the team’s driver line-up for next year with Lawson’s impressive form since making his F1 debut at Zandvoort causing Red Bull bosses a headache.

It means Tsunoda will remain at AlphaTauri for a fourth straight season, while Ricciardo will get a full season to prove his McLaren stint wasn’t a true representation of his pace.

Lawson, who scored AlphaTauri’s best result of F1 2023 at the Singapore Grand Prix, will be the team’s reserve driver for next season.

Speaking of the news, Ricciardo said: “I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

“Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the Team.

“We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!”

Tsunoda added: “I’m so happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel. Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver.

“I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership.”