The topic of penalties has been a hot talking point in recent races.

Sergio Perez was handed a five-second penalty for colliding with Albon in Singapore, similarly, Logan Sargeant got the same for effectively ending Valtteri Bottas’ race early in Japan.

In the past, stewards often handed out drive-through penalties for these offences but over the years the severity of the penalty has been reduced to just five seconds.

Albon is one of several drivers who feels the penalty system needs looking at

“In Turn 11 [Perez] did the same move again to me on track [as in Singapore]" Albon said.

“I avoided it, and then he did it again to Kevin. I was behind him, so I had the best view of everyone.

“Clearly it's (the five-second penalty) isn't really teaching the drivers anything because the penalties aren't strict enough. I mean, that's two races in a row [Perez has received such a penalty].”

George Russell has suggested the “consequences of the incident” need to be taken into account as well.

“I’ve been in a position where if I look at Austin last year when I made the mistake with Carlos and I got five seconds for it,” he explained.

“That was probably drive-through worthy. It’s difficult because we say we shouldn’t judge the consequences of the incident.

“But sometimes you need to judge the consequences of the incident.”