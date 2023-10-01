Staggering price-tag of new limited-edition Lewis Hamilton wristwatch revealed

1 Oct 2023
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,

An incredible new watch which Lewis Hamilton helped to create is on sale for a whopping $169,000 (£139,000).

Luxury watchmakers IWC Schaffhausen created the timepiece in collaboration with the Formula 1 driver, who is also their brand ambassador.

“Lewis Hamilton is known not only for his driving record, but also for his style,” IWC writes after releasing the third piece since their collaboration with him began in 2014.

The latest watch - called the Portugieser Tourbillon Retrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton - is limited to 44 pieces and has been labelled “the epitome of rarity and luxury”.

IWC adds: “This limited-edition timepiece not only celebrates the spirit of precision, innovation, and style but also embodies the indomitable spirit of Lewis Hamilton, an icon in the world of motorsport.

“Another cool feature that sets this timepiece apart is the presence of Lewis Hamilton's logo, resembling a panther's eyes, adding a personal touch to an already distinctive design.”

But any Hamilton fans hoping to grab one of their hero’s new watches will have to be very rich - and very quick!