Staggering price-tag of new limited-edition Lewis Hamilton wristwatch revealed

Luxury watchmakers IWC Schaffhausen created the timepiece in collaboration with the Formula 1 driver, who is also their brand ambassador.

“Lewis Hamilton is known not only for his driving record, but also for his style,” IWC writes after releasing the third piece since their collaboration with him began in 2014.

IWC Unveils $169,000 Portugieser Tourbillon Designed With F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton https://t.co/FJxGc2SNfd pic.twitter.com/ZwXPsOcpuO — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) September 26, 2023

Meet the Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton Ref. IW394008, designed with @LewisHamilton, the seven-time Formula One™ world champion and IWC brand ambassador. #IWCwatches | #IWCportugieser | #LewisHamilton



Learn more: https://t.co/KtPXqkB4A2 pic.twitter.com/ueedVC1puF — IWC Watches (@IWC) September 21, 2023

The latest watch - called the Portugieser Tourbillon Retrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton - is limited to 44 pieces and has been labelled “the epitome of rarity and luxury”.

IWC adds: “This limited-edition timepiece not only celebrates the spirit of precision, innovation, and style but also embodies the indomitable spirit of Lewis Hamilton, an icon in the world of motorsport.

“Another cool feature that sets this timepiece apart is the presence of Lewis Hamilton's logo, resembling a panther's eyes, adding a personal touch to an already distinctive design.”

But any Hamilton fans hoping to grab one of their hero’s new watches will have to be very rich - and very quick!