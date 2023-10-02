A move to the Scuderia was mooted during the early months of F1 2023 with Hamilton yet to sign a contract extension with Mercedes.

A report emerged ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix suggesting that Ferrari had made a whopping £40 million offer to sign Hamilton for 2024 - it was quickly refuted by the seven-time world champion.

In an interview with BLICK, Hamilton shed light on a potential move to Ferrari - and why it hasn’t happened.

“Not really,” he replied if he thought about switching teams.

“Never,” he added when asked if he had ever received an offer from Ferrari. “Okay, we've definitely had a few irrelevant conversations. I know a lot of good people there. But I never felt ready to move to Italy.”

Looking ahead to the remainder of his F1 career, Hamilton is sure when he decides to retire, he won’t make a comeback like former teammate Fernando Alonso.

“That won't happen to me,” he said. “When it’s over, it's over. I can't imagine standing in the paddock or garage without then getting into a car.

“But as I said before: never say never.

“I never said that the eighth title was a stop signal for me. But I'll only know that when I actually get there.”