Since their titanic fight for both titles in 2021, Mercedes and Red Bull haven’t been rivals in the subsequent two years.

Ferrari were Red Bull’s nearest threat last year, while Horner’s team has already won the F1 2023 constructors’ championship.

Max Verstappen is also set to win his third straight title at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Horner was asked if he missed his “rivalry” with Wolff.

He replied: “For me sport is about rivalry. It’s great to have rivalry. There has to be a respect. Sport isn’t sport without rivalry.

“We haven’t seen much of him {Toto] the last two years but I am sure he’s plotting. I am sure there’s something they’re working on. They’re a great team, they’re a big team.

“They’ve got great drivers. They will be looking to fight back. It hurts when you’re losing and if it doesn’t hurt you shouldn’t be doing it. We had long periods, six to seven seasons of hurt, of being the bridesmaid. We never lost sight of where we wanted to be.

“We were the team to break that domination. Everything goes in cycles. At some point, someone will beat us.

“Whether it’s Mercedes or Ferrari or McLaren or Aston Martin or whoever. We don’t know but all we can control is what we’re doing so that’s what we’re focused on is ourselves.”