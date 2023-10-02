Hamilton hasn’t stood on the top step of the podium since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

In the same period, arch rival Max Verstappen has won 29 times, and is on course to take his third consecutive title at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

In an interview with BLICK, Hamilton explained why his “hope” for 2024 is that Mercedes take everything they’ve learnt from this season into next year to mount a serious challenge.

“I try to push myself to the limit in every race and believe in my team,” he said. “But it's true: If you don't feel the balance in the car, your willingness to take risks becomes smaller.

“I hope that the amount of data we have collected so far this year will have an impact on the new car.

“That is the hope of the entire Mercedes team in all factories. We all have to always believe in our goals. And never give up.”

Hamilton labelled his pole at the Hungaroring as the “highlight” of his 2023 season and vowed that his next victory would be the “greatest triumph” in his illustrious career.

Yes, that was a highlight,” he added. “You try to be grateful for everything that successfully crosses your path when you go through such hard times.

“We'll be coming back. We can do it. The next step to the top podium will come. And it will probably be my greatest triumph in my career.”