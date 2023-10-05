Liverpool VAR controversy compared to 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Liverpool lost 2-1 to Tottenham last weekend but had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee - later, the audio of their discussion was released and proved that they made a result-altering error in their judgement.

The Liverpool manager, as a result, has called for the game to be replayed which has reminded some in the F1 paddock of the controversy between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The incorrect application of a Safety Car rule by race director Michael Masi enabled Verstappen to pip Hamilton to the 2021 F1 championship in the final moments of the season, and usher in his era of dominance.

“The thing with Liverpool was a bit of a surprise and definitely a talking point for the weekend coming here,” Pierre Gasly said at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.”

Sky’s Craig Slater said to him: “People are talking about F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but it’s hard to go back and change things…”

Gasly replied: “We had the conversation last night. You know, I was definitely listening to the comments that were made.

“There were definitely some [who] thought about Abu Dhabi 2021. Sometimes things… you know, it’s sport.

“Referees also make mistakes. I must say, it’s tough to swallow when you’re on the wrong side of it.

“It’s sport - even though it shouldn’t happen, sometimes it does.”

Hamilton remains stuck on seven F1 championships as a result of the decision in Abu Dhabi two years ago, one title short of the all-time record.

Masi, the race director who made the wrong call, lost his job.

But Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated F1 ever since and he could wrap up a third title in a row this weekend in Qatar.