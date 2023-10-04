Lawson is set to spend the 2024 season on the sidelines after AlphaTauri opted for Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his short F1 stint, scoring AlphaTauri’s best result of the season (ninth) at the Singapore Grand Prix.

This weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix is likely to be his final race of the season, with Ricciardo expected to return in Texas later this month.

Jordan thinks Red Bull should bin Perez off to give Lawson a chance to prove himself.

“I think he either next year or the year after should wind up in Red Bull,” Jordan said on the Formula for Success podcast.

“Put Lawson in the car. Take that chance, because you have a chance of making another Vettel. It’s really difficult to see how Daniel is going to do that… Don’t lose Lawson though, I think he is really good.

“Lawson deserves a chance in Formula 1, you can only win the championship with one driver.

“And, in my opinion, if you are going to change Checo Perez, I would change them for somebody absolutely new who has a really bright future.

“I think Lawson because it’s the same kind of feeder team, isn’t it? Where Sebastian Vettel came from, and Lawson has that ability. I think he, either next year or the year after, should wind up in Red Bull.”

Jordan thinks Oscar Piastri would have been an ideal candidate to drive for Red Bull before signing his extension with McLaren.

“I think Piastri is the real deal,” Jordan added. “Full marks to McLaren, they’ve signed him ’til ’26 because they needed to because he will be a very sought-after driver.

“If I was in Red Bull, and I was thinking of replacing Checo, he’d be the one I’d have in my mind.”