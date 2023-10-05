Williams have still not confirmed Sargeant as Albon’s teammate for 2024, with the American driver struggling for form.

Sargeant has failed to out-qualify teammate Albon at any of the 16 races in F1 2023, while he's still yet to score a point.

To make matters worse for him, he had major crashes in Singapore and Japan.

Williams team boss James Vowles has backed Sargeant, declaring that the team ‘want him in the car next year’.

The former Mercedes engineer said: “Logan has very clear targets of what he has to hit before the end of the season, and we are working with him continuously.

“And that’s the important point, we are working with him. We want him to succeed, and we want him in the car next year.

“This is very much on us as well. We have taken someone straight from Formula 2, without any significant testing, put him a day and half in Bahrain in this car, and then wished them well on a season that has been awfully challenging for rookies, full stop.”

Speaking in Qatar on Thursday, Albon also offered his support for Sargeant to remain with the team in 2024.

“I’m not the one to decide,” he said. “I know Logan pretty well. I see his performance, he doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“There is speed and talent in Logan, it’s just been offset with a couple of mistakes that he’s had. I get on well with him.

“He just needs a bit more time and confidence and he’ll get up there.”