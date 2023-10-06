Norris, who is under contract with McLaren until the end of 2025, is thought to be a long-term Red Bull target, with the Milton Keynes squad known to have been courting him for several years.

Both parties admitted to holding talks over a possible future deal prior to Norris putting pen to paper over a contract extension with McLaren last year.

But with uncertainty continuing to surround the long-term future of Sergio Perez, Norris has been tipped as being the ideal replacement.

However, any deal to get Norris out of his existing contract would come at a lofty price, with the 23-year-old Briton recently dubbed as as the “Jude Bellingham” of F1 in transfer terms by Sky Sports’ Craig Slater.

According to Albon, who was replaced by Perez after a difficult season alongside Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020, has revealed that his former team have left the door open for Norris to join.

"I think if he wants it, yes. But let's see, because I think no one enjoys to be Max's team-mates. It's hard - I have experience with that,” Albon told Sky Italy.

“But if he's confident in himself, which he should be - from what I hear, the invitation has been open for a while.

"It's hard to say now, because just like I have with Williams, you can tell the relationship Lando has with McLaren is very strong, and for now it looks like there's no reason to change.”

Despite being yet to win a grand prix, Norris is considered one of the hottest prospects on the F1 grid and has been tipped to become a future world champion.

Albon also gave his verdict on who he feels is more likely to win a world title first out of himself, Norris and Mercedes’ George Russell - with all three making the step up from Formula 2 to F1 at the end of 2018.

"I'm very interested in McLaren and Lando because I think the progress they've made recently is good. More than anything, it's really a team and car thing,” he said.

"For example, if Red Bull are the top team to beat, then unfortunately we're going to see Max up at the front most of the time.

“I think George is clearly the new Mercedes young boy, and I don't know how long Lewis [Hamilton] wants to keep going, but as soon as he gives the car keys over, it will be George."