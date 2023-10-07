Norris was two-tenths up on McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri going into the final sector, but he then ran wide.

It means Norris has made notable mistakes in both qualifying sessions at the Losail circuit.

Norris invalided his best lap in Q3 yesterday, meaning he will start Sunday’s race from tenth on the grid, rather than second.

Speaking after the sprint shootout on Saturday, he said: “I'm happy for the team and Oscar but I did another bad job today.

“I don’t know what to say. I'm just not happy. I'm not doing a very good job. Should have been on pole yesterday, should have been on pole today but I'm not.

“I don’t know. Just different things, different reasons. Just mistakes, not putting the lap together when I need to. Easily quick enough for pole, I'm just not putting it together at all.

“Frustrating. The car is quick enough and the team is doing an excellent job. I'm just not delivering on what I need to do, so of course I'm not going to be happy with myself."