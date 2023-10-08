Lance Stroll addresses relationship with trainer after angry shoving incident

Henry Howe was pushed in the Aston Martin garage by the driver who was reeling from a fourth consecutive Q1 elimination at the F1 Qatar Grand Prix.

The incident sparked condemnation throughout the paddock and led Nico Rosberg to say that Stroll is a “weakness” for Aston Martin.

“We’re good,” Stroll said about Howe. “He’s a bro.

“We go through the frustration together. We ride together. So, we’re cool.”

Stroll, the son of Aston Martin’s billionaire executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, has visibly struggled with Fernando Alonso as his teammate this season.

While Alonso has threatened to drive Aston Martin among the frontrunners, Stoll has regularly languished at the other end of the grid.

Asked if he was still enjoying F1, Stroll replied: “Yes, for sure.

“I’m just struggling with the car and just getting to grips with the balance.

“I’m just not able to extract performance from it right now, which is difficult and frustrating.

“We’re in a rut and it’s not getting better. Frustration is in the whole group right now. We want to do better, we want to get better. But it’s just a struggle right now.

“I feel like I can’t really lean on the car and drive it with confidence without mishaps and understeer. And [there is a] balance that I really don’t particularly enjoy driving.”

Stroll believes Alonso has a “particular driving style, the way he gets around the corners that might be very different to mine”.

He added: “At the beginning of the year, the car was kind of giving a bigger window for different driving styles to work.

"And right now it has a lot of limitations I don’t like, that he drives around and deals with it. It doesn’t bother him as much.”

Stroll finished the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix 15th - the last of the cars who completed the race.