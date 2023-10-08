‘Really sorry’ Hamilton takes responsibility for dramatic Russell collision

The seven-time world champion was taken out after making contact with Russell as he attempted to challenge for the lead after making a fast start on soft tyres.

Running three-wide with Russell and Max Verstappen, Hamilton tried to sweep around the outside of his teammate but the pair tagged each other.

Hamilton lost a wheel and was sent spinning through the gravel and into retirement, while Russell was able to continue.

Hamilton told Sky afterwards: “I just feel really sorry to the team. It was an opportunity today to get some good points.

“In the heat of the moment I didn’t understand what happened, I just felt the tap from behind. But I don’t think George had anywhere to go.

“It was just one of those really unfortunate situations.

“I’m happy to take responsibility. I’m the older one, so…”

He later confirmed on social media: "I’ve watched the replay and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George."

The Mercedes duo appeared to blame each other in the immediate aftermath of the clash as they complained on team radio.

Hamilton said he will be supporting Russell from the sidelines and hopes he can salvage a decent result.

“Everyone is working incredibly hard so it’s massively gutting to have a result like this,” he added.

“You are preparing, putting the time in. It’s very rare that this happens.

“I hope George is able to get back into the points today. I’ll be supporting him.”

The stewards have confirmed the incident will be investigated after the race.