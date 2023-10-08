New footage shows Hamilton and Russell embracing after Qatar clash

Actions speak louder than words. pic.twitter.com/aN33QJLvtD — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 8, 2023

New footage released by Mercedes after the race showed their drivers embracing.

“Sorry about today,” Hamilton told Russell after tracking him down, then hugging him.

“It wasn’t your fault.”

Hamilton had previously taken to social media to accept the blame for their Turn 1 collision.

“I’ve watched the replay and it was 100% my fault and I take full responsibility. Apologies to my team and to George,” Hamilton posted.

The seven-time world champion’s race ended abruptly after colliding with his teammate.

It is the second consecutive grand prix involving an incident between the two Mercedes drivers.

As they look towards 2024’s W15, it will add to the growing narrative around their competitiveness on track.

But as they parted ways in Qatar with a hug, a handshake and a thumbs up, F1 fans will wonder if the harmony will remain…