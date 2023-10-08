Sunday’s race at Losail proved to be physically-demanding and took its toll on several drivers, with Logan Sargeant forced to retire after suffering from “intense dehydration”.

Sargeant’s Williams teammate Alex Albon was seen struggling to get out of his car after the race and had to be treated for acute heat exposure.

Alpine driver Ocon admitted he too was struggling with the brutal conditions and even threw up inside his helmet.

After crossing the line in seventh, Ocon was told by his engineer to “get some fluids on board”.

"I didn't tell you I'd thrown up by lap 15," Esteban answered. "So yeah, good job guys.”

Speaking to Sky after the race, Ocon described his run to P7 as “horrible”.

“I was throwing up, yeah, on Lap 15 or 16,” he said. “On two laps, I think. I was like ‘shit, it’s going to be a long one!’

“I got it under control mentally. Tried to focus on what I had to do.

“I’ve never had that in the past. I’ve always been able to do two race distances in the car, that’s what I always train for.

“Today it was just the hot air, and how hot the engine is from behind the car. It must have been 80 degrees inside the car today.”

The Frenchman added: “In a straight line, I was trying to catch some air with my hands to guide it into my helmet.

“The more I was breathing to get better into the corners, the more hot it was in the helmet.

“It was honestly horrible. The hardest ever four points on my side. I’m glad we maximised the result.”