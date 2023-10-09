As confirmed by DHL, Norris second pit stop on Lap 28 was timed at 1.8 seconds.

The previous record was 1.82 seconds, held by Max Verstappen and Red Bull from the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

However, that respective time was done with the smaller, 13-inch tyres, rather than the heavier 18-inch ones that are used today.

It capped off a remarkable weekend for McLaren, who won the sprint race with Oscar Piastri before securing another double-podium in the main event.

McLaren now sit just 11 points behind Aston Martin in the race for fourth in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship with five rounds to go.