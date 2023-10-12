Marko suggests Perez ‘needs a change of team’ to overcome F1 “crisis”

It is the latest warning from Marko and hint that Perez’s days could be numbered at Red Bull as he continues to endure a difficult campaign alongside Max Verstappen.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he would sit down with Perez after the Mexican had a “shocker of a race” at the Qatar Grand Prix, stressing his driver “desperately” needs to rediscover his form.

Perez could only qualify 13th for the main grand prix before crashing out of the sprint race. On Sunday, he picked up three penalties for exceeding track limits and could only finish 10th, while Verstappen dominated to claim his 14th win from 17 races.

Ex-F1 driver Gerhard Berger recently claimed that a change of team would help Perez address his form, and Marko agreed with his fellow Austrian’s view as he drew comparisons to Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon’s struggles.

“[Our relationship is] very good. He gave me massive support as did Max [Verstappen], by the way, who gave a few people a piece of his mind,” Marko told Austrian outlet oe24.

“You must not forget: I brought Perez into the team back then. But that’s simply the fate with Verstappen that he’s suffering now.

“That was already the case with Gasly. From that point of view, Berger’s statement is the right one. Perez needs a change of climate and team.

“Now we’ll see how the next two races go. But the team and he are aware that he is in a crisis.”

Marko admitted the fear that Perez could lose out to second place in the drivers’ championship to Lewis Hamilton is “very concrete”.

“Without the crash [in Qatar] Hamilton would have made up 10, 15 points again,” he said.

“Checo just has to do the best he can without looking at Verstappen. We are trying to help him do that. You see, there is no criticism from the team, only help. Maybe it will work."