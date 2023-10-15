Perez is under increasing pressure to retain his position as the champion Max Verstappen’s teammate in 2024 despite being contracted.

He has “exhausted RBR's patience” according to Globo who claim Perez has been set a goal in order to keep his drive for next season.

“Either try to secure the runner-up in the last five races of this year or he will be out of the team next season,” they report that Red Bull have told Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo is waiting in the wings to snare Perez’s Red Bull seat if the Mexican cannot meet these expectations, it is reported.

Ricciardo, who returned to the grid mid-season with Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri, is set to return next weekend at the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin from injury.

Liam Lawson’s impressive run as Ricciardo’s replacement would give AlphaTauri a trustworthy full-time option should they lose the experienced Aussie to Red Bull.

Perez still has every chance to deliver a reminder of the talent that has earned him six F1 grands prix wins.

He is second-place in the drivers’ standings, behind Verstappen, and 30 points clear of Lewis Hamilton.