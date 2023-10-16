Perez is coming under increasing pressure to keep hold of his Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen after another shocker of a weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Despite holding a contract for the 2024 season, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has continued to hint that the Mexican’s days at the team could be numbered.

And 2016 F1 world champion Rosberg reckons Albon, who previously raced for Red Bull in 2020 before being dropped in favour of Perez, would be the perfect replacement.

“Logan Sargeant [Albon’s Williams team-mate] is another one of those drivers who’s on shaky ground and really needs to prove himself, but he’s been making too many mistakes so honestly I think it’s going to be difficult for him to retain that seat for next year, especially because Albon is doing such a phenomenal job,” Rosberg told Sky F1.

“Albon would also be a dream candidate actually for the Red Bull mother team for next year to replace Sergio Perez but unfortunately, as Helmut Marko was saying, Albon is locked in with a long-term contract there at Williams.”

Albon is contracted to Williams until at least the end of 2024 on what has been described as being a “long-term” deal.

The 27-year-old Thai has starred for Williams since joining the team in 2022, and is responsible for scoring all of the team’s 23 points this season.