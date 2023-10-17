After calling time on his illustrious career on two wheels, winning nine world titles, Rossi moved to the GT World Challenge.

The Italian had always showcased his appetite for four-wheel racing during his MotoGP career, even being linked to a potential F1 drive with Ferrari in the late 2000s.

Verstappen, who has often put doubt over his own long term career, has spoken about following Rossi’s footsteps.

In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, Verstappen named GT cars as a potential avenue in the future.

“Less... I will race longer, but not in grand prix,” he said.

“It would be nice to do like Valentino Rossi, I like to see his races in GT, a category I have an interest in because we have our own car entered.

“He did everything he could in MotoGP, with a crazy career, and now he's having fun, while still working hard and wanting to win again.

“I think I will look for something similar in the future.”