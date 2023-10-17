The former Haas F1 driver, and son of legendary seven-time world champion Michael, is set to drive an Alpine A424 prototype at Jerez on Tuesday, according to Motorsport-Magazin.com.

The report states that Alpine have confirmed this news to the German publication as Schumacher looks to secure a drive with the French manufacturer in the World Endurance Championship.

Despite the test, Alpine are yet to determine their driver line-up for their comeback season in the Hypercar class, the report adds.

It remains unknown whether Schumacher will be joined at the Jerez test by other drivers auditioning for the seat, or whether he will test alone.

Speaking at the Japanese Grand Prix, Alpine boss Bruno Famin confirmed talks were ongoing with Schumacher.

“It’s true that we’re talking with Mick about the possibility of racing in our endurance programme with the A424,” he said at the time.

“It would be a good opportunity for both parties but for the time being we’re just talking. Hopefully we will organise a test soon.”

Schumacher had originally hoped to return to the F1 grid on a full-time basis for 2024, but such a move is now highly unlikely.