Brazilian broadcaster Globo claimed that Marko could be ousted from his consultancy role with “tension” reportedly growing between him and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner over several matters.

The same report suggested there was a crunch meeting scheduled for this week that would determine Marko’s future at Red Bull.

But the 80-year-old Austrian has moved to deny the reports, insisting that only he will decide when he stops.

“There is no summit this week,” Marko told Austrian outlet Oe24.

“I have a contract until the end of next year. When and how I stop, when [it] is over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner.”

Asked about the alleged power struggle between himself and Horner, Marko stated: “Through the new constellation [following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz] everything is different.

“People are trying to re-line the powers.”

Pushed on further rumours, including that Yuki Tsunoda could be replaced at AlphaTauri despite holding a contract, Marko said: “These are all just speculations.”

Marko also denied that Red Bull have given Sergio Perez a performance ultimatum to keep his 2024 seat.

According to Globo, Red Bull would look to trigger an early exit for Perez if the Mexican does not finish second in the drivers’ world championship.

“Just like the one about Perez,” Marko continued. “There is no ultimatum to Perez. I think we win too much - incredible things are put into the world.

“One should appreciate the performance of Max Verstappen much more, it is extraordinary.”

Marko also thanked Max Verstappen for his continued support.

“On the one hand, this is very reassuring, there is still something like loyalty and appreciation,” Marko said.

“Since our first conversation, when Max was 15, there has been a special connection between us.

“Now I'm looking forward to Austin, there we can hopefully be on Sunday celebrating his 50th Grand Prix victory.”