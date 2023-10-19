Red Bull unveil 'Texas style' RB19 for F1 United States Grand Prix

The colours of the Texas flag have been incorporated onto the car for the weekend in Austin.

The RB19 also has a distinctly red, white and blue feel for its one-off outing.

“It is wrong to say Red Bull is unbeatable, Max Verstappen is," 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve said.

Texas style How the RB19 will look in Austin #F1 pic.twitter.com/IvMtzwo5kv — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 18, 2023

"One has to remember that Mercedes was a second faster than the rest when they dominated.

“There was a fight at that time only because there was a conflict between Mercedes’ drivers.

“Red Bull is not a second faster than the rest of the field. They struggle to grab pole positions and if they do it at all, it’s by a tenth of a second.

“Verstappen has taken the poles, not Perez. The Mexican is much further back each time, which shows the level of the car.

“Verstappen is a beast. He won the titles in the last three years. His car was not the deciding factor.”