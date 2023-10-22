Ricciardo qualified 11th and finished 12th in the sprint at the Circuit of the Americas - his first race since before the summer break in July.

The Australian was forced out of the last five races after sustaining a broken metacarpal during a practice crash at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ricciardo underwent surgery before sitting out on the sidelines as Liam Lawson deputised in impressive fashion.

Reflecting on his comeback, Ricciardo confirmed that his injury wasn’t giving him any trouble but pointed towards being “rusty” when battling other cars.

“I am feeling alright,” he said. “I think that was a big thing also, taking enough time off that I come back and I am not… oh yeah I had a bad result because my hand hurts or something - that’s wasting everyone’s time.

“I feel like I gave it the right amount of time to come back and be confident with it. The hand hasn’t affected me this weekend so it’s been good. I think today was better. I think the race… I hate saying this because I am very experienced but this year I am not very experienced so there was a little bit of race rust, a few little decisions on track which I was like ‘oh I should know better’. Look, it’s a little bit of learning for tomorrow.

“Not too concerned. It was very nice to be back out there. From yesterday to the qualifying this morning I made a really good step so I was happy with that. I apologised for another P11 because the running joke with the team is that someone’s qualifying P11.

“Yuki yesterday, me today. Q3 is obviously the target for us - it’s normally a big achievement but we always seem to be a little short. I was pretty happy with the lap.”

Ricciardo pulled a fantastic overtake on Lance Stroll on the outside of Turn 1 in the middle part of the 19-lap sprint.

Reflecting on that battle, Ricciardo said: “I think it was Stroll because he got me into Turn 12 which I was kicking myself for so that was one of these I would say race rust where I was a bit frustrated with myself for letting one go.

“I got him back a few laps later. I liked that move - that one made me feel better about myself.”