Chairman of FIA Stewards reveals the one F1 team boss “you don’t want to cross”

The Haas team principal’s foul-mouth outbursts and fiery personality has made him a popular character in the paddock, especially since his fame grew from Netflix’s Drive To Survive.

Unless, of course, you are an FIA steward disciplining Steiner during a race weekend!

“What a character he is,” said Tim Mayer on the F1 Nation podcast.

“I can tell you, you do not want to cross him in the stewards’ room!

“I’ve had it full bore from him in Monaco! I was the steward there.

“I don’t get mad at him when he’s swearing at me and calling me all kinds of names in the stewards’ room.

“I just have to remind myself it’s all passion.”

Steiner and Mayer clashed at the Monaco Grand Prix after Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg was hit with a time penalty.

But Steiner also has a softer side.

Last weekend at the United States Grand Prix, he spent time meeting volunteer marshals.

“Thursday, off his own back, he went up to meet all the marshals,” Mayer explained.

“He spent nearly an hour with the marshals up there.

“Just absolutely wonderful, signed autographs, made jokes. He was just absolutely fantastic.

“The marshals volunteer, they put in their hard work. And it’s been quite a huge thing for him to come out and see all those people. Makes a big difference.”