Two current F1 drivers emerge as targets for Audi

“Consultations by Audi top management” have settled on the Haas driver, Motorsport report.

The interest is said to be mutual between the German driver and the incoming German team.

The contracts of both Alpine drivers will expire at the end of 2024, and Audi are more interested in Ocon than his teammate Pierre Gasly.

Audi will enter F1 for the new regulations in 2026, partnering with Sauber.

But Sauber could even begin the adventure with Hulkenberg and Ocon in 2025, the report states, before the team fully becomes Audi.

Extensive work is being done in Germany before Audi’s entry.

Work is ongoing on their power unit. Audi want 400 employees working on the hybrid engine project.

A new simulator has recently started operations.

Sauber’s workforce of 550 is being expanded to 800, the report says.