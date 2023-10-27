Audi’s F1 entry “under review” amid “cost-cutting” and “management changes”

Sources at Volkswagen, Audi’s parent company, claim that the F1 project is "analysed in detail" due to a major change of management and cost-cutting measures, Reuters report.

Audi insist that the timeframe for their entry into F1 remains unchanged.

The issue lies with the exit of Markus Duesmann from his job as Audi boss. He was the driving force behind agreeing a deal to partner with Sauber, who are currently in F1 alongside Alfa Romeo.

Last month, Duesmann was replaced by Gernot Doellner.

“Speculation about Audi's commitment to Formula One has been swirling in the paddock for weeks,” Reuters report.

German media claim Audi has 'no concerns'

But Audi has “no internal considerations to change the fundamental decision to enter”, report German newspaper Bild.

Audi has “no concerns that the project will be overturned” despite the internal review by their parent company, it is reported.

They "continue to press the accelerator pedal fully" despite doubts over their planned F1 entry, Bild report.

Pulling out at this stage would cost “many millions”, they claim.

The German manufacturer plans to enter Formula 1 in 2026 when the new regulations come in.

Audi bought shares in Sauber, who are currently in F1 alongside Alfa Romeo (who use Ferrari engines), just months ago.

Audi are developing their own power unit near their headquarters in Germany which will spearhead their F1 entry alongside Sauber.