The Haas driver has emerged as a key target for the manufacturer when they join Formula 1 in 2026, when the new regulations are introduced.

Hulkenberg is the only German driver on the current grid - continuing a history which includes Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel - so was approached by the German automotive company.

"There were discussions,” he told Sky Germany.

“I know Andreas Seidl [Sauber chief executive] very well from his Porsche and Formula 1 days.

“We get along well, that's no secret.”

Audi will formally enter F1 in 2026 after partnering with Sauber, who currently work as Alfa Romeo.

For two years before Audi’s entry, Sauber are set to run using their own name, led by ex-McLaren team principal Seidl, before then merging with Audi.

Hulkenberg admits he held talks to join as early as 2024, before eventually signing a new deal to stay at Haas.

“There were discussions, there was interest.

“At the end of the day it didn't happen."

But from 2025, and particularly in 2026 when Audi formally joins F1, all eyes will be on them. And they want a stellar driver line-up which could still include Hulkenberg.

"I think it will be very interesting next year and that the cards will be reshuffled,” he said.

“A lot will happen in the driver [market].

“It always depends on how good the package is that you have; how well you can present yourself or not.

"When Audi finally gets started in 2026, it's still up in the air whether they will be a top team or not.

“They have to prove that and achieve it first. So there are still some question marks.

“I'm currently here, at home, and everything else is up in the air."

Veteran driver Hulkenberg, 36, is in his 12th season in F1.