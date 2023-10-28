Verstappen completes Mexico practice sweep ahead of flying Albon

Three-time world champion Verstappen was just 0.070s faster than the impressive Albon, who for the second time this weekend put his Williams between the Red Bull pair.

The top three order was a repeat of FP1, with the under-pressure Sergio Perez third, just 0.139s behind his Red Bull teammate.

After Mercedes made a low-key start to the weekend on Friday, George Russell put his car closer to the front, 0.361s off the pace.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was fifth ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas, AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and teammate Lando Norris.

Daniel Ricciardo was ninth in the other AlphaTauri, while Lewis Hamilton was only 10th, a couple of tenths behind his teammate.

Both Ferrari drivers were left frustrated to see their late soft tyre runs ruined by traffic, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz a lowly 13th and 15th in the FP3 timesheets.

Leclerc’s soft tyre lap was hampered by an unsighted Kevin Magnussen, while Sainz spun at Turn 11 after coming across a slow-moving Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin’s challenging weekend appears to be continuing, with Stroll and Fernando Alonso only 14th and 17th respectively.

Qualifying for the Mexico City Grand Prix gets underway at 9pm UK time.