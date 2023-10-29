12 F1 drivers snub FIA meeting about improving penalties

FIA Sporting Commissioner Garry Connelly invited every F1 driver and sporting director to a meeting ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix on Thursday, AMUS report.

But his attempt to discuss track limit violations and whether harsher penalties are warranted for accidents was ultimately only heard by less than half of the grid.

The meeting was scheduled “to exchange ideas” after a series of recent FIA decisions were questioned.

Track limits became a source of frustration for drivers last weekend in Texas, where the FIA widened the lines for Saturday.

But even the FIA’s willingness to concede ground was criticised by some who insist that drivers should just be more disciplined.

“In the end, there needs to be a hard limit,” Valtteri Bottas said in Texas.”

Pierre Gasly added: “Long term, we've got to find a solution.”

In Thursday’s meeting, the incidents where Lewis Hamilton seemingly left track limits during the Texas sprint, and where Sergio Perez also appeared to violate the rule in the grand prix, were reviewed.

On both occasions the onboard cameras were not enough for the FIA to dish out a punishment.

Also reviewed on Thursday was Lance Stroll’s overtake of Pierre Gasly at Silverstone, where he gained a position after going outside of the track limits, but escaped punishment.

Accidents that cost world championship points were also discussed.

Lando Norris was reprimanded in Canada for creating space under the safety car, to avoid queuing for the pits, and was hit with an “unsportsmanlike behaviour” charge. But Charles Leclerc was accused of doing similarly in Singapore without punishment.

Collisions were also a talking point.

Perez’s five-second penalty for clambering past Alex Albon in Singapore was criticised by Williams at the time, and was reviewed.

It was questioned if harsher penalties are needed against a driver who knocks a rival further back down the grid as a result of their actions.

But, in Mexico City, the proposed meeting between the FIA and F1 drivers to thaw out any lingering issues was reportedly poorly attended.