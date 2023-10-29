Starting grid for today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: How the race will begin

James Dielhenn's picture
29 Oct 2023
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23 passes Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23, who spun in qualifying.

Here's the starting grid for today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

  1. Charles Leclerc
  2. Carlos Sainz
  3. Max Verstappen
  4. Daniel Ricciardo
  5. Sergio Perez
  6. Lewis Hamilton
  7. Oscar Piastri
  8. George Russell
  9. Valtteri Bottas
  10. Zhou Guanyu
  11. Pierre Gasly
  12. Nico Hulkenberg
  13. Fernando Alonso
  14. Alex Albon
  15. Esteban Ocon
  16. Kevin Magnussen
  17. Lance Stroll
  18. Lando Norris
  19. Logan Sargeant
  20. Yuki Tsunoda

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is on pole position ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. A great chance for the Scuderia - the only team aside from Red Bull to win a race this season - to claim victory again.

Notably Daniel Ricciardo is fourth after a brilliant qualifying drive, one spot ahead of Sergio Perez, whose Red Bull seat he aspires to taking.

Perez, at home in Mexico, needs a good drive on Sunday to avoid his team losing faith in him.

Lando Norris, who has achieved four podiums in a row, must begin from 18th.

Yuki Tsunoda had a grid penalty for changing his power unit.