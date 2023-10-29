Starting grid for today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen Daniel Ricciardo Sergio Perez Lewis Hamilton Oscar Piastri George Russell Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Pierre Gasly Nico Hulkenberg Fernando Alonso Alex Albon Esteban Ocon Kevin Magnussen Lance Stroll Lando Norris Logan Sargeant Yuki Tsunoda

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is on pole position ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. A great chance for the Scuderia - the only team aside from Red Bull to win a race this season - to claim victory again.

Notably Daniel Ricciardo is fourth after a brilliant qualifying drive, one spot ahead of Sergio Perez, whose Red Bull seat he aspires to taking.

Perez, at home in Mexico, needs a good drive on Sunday to avoid his team losing faith in him.

Lando Norris, who has achieved four podiums in a row, must begin from 18th.

Yuki Tsunoda had a grid penalty for changing his power unit.