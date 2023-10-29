Starting grid for today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Here's the starting grid for today's F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.
- Charles Leclerc
- Carlos Sainz
- Max Verstappen
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Sergio Perez
- Lewis Hamilton
- Oscar Piastri
- George Russell
- Valtteri Bottas
- Zhou Guanyu
- Pierre Gasly
- Nico Hulkenberg
- Fernando Alonso
- Alex Albon
- Esteban Ocon
- Kevin Magnussen
- Lance Stroll
- Lando Norris
- Logan Sargeant
- Yuki Tsunoda
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is on pole position ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz. A great chance for the Scuderia - the only team aside from Red Bull to win a race this season - to claim victory again.
Notably Daniel Ricciardo is fourth after a brilliant qualifying drive, one spot ahead of Sergio Perez, whose Red Bull seat he aspires to taking.
Perez, at home in Mexico, needs a good drive on Sunday to avoid his team losing faith in him.
Lando Norris, who has achieved four podiums in a row, must begin from 18th.
Yuki Tsunoda had a grid penalty for changing his power unit.