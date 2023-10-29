Perez suffered a heartbreaking first-lap DNF in Mexico City when he tangled with polesitter Charles Leclerc while challenging the Ferrari driver and Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen at Turn 1.

After making a brilliant start from fourth, the Mexican attempted to sweep around the outside as the trio went three-wide for the lead into the right-hander, but ended up colliding with Leclerc.

Perez’s Red Bull was dramatically sent airborne and despite managing to crawl back to the pits, he was forced to retire due to the damage on his RB19.

Red Bull team principal Horner felt Perez, who is under pressure to retain his seat for 2024, could not be blamed for going for the lead.

“Very contrasting,” Horner told Sky. “Another amazing race from Max, total and utter dominance.

“But for Checo, just absolutely gutting at his home race. He had a rocketship launch.

“He had so much momentum going into that first corner, you can’t blame him for going for it, to try and take the lead at his home race.”

Asked whether he needs to sit down and have a conversation with Perez, Horner replied: “He’s got 13 years of experience in F1 and I think when you’re going through a difficult moment, it’s important to support him.

“He was having a great weekend until that point.

"He was going for the lead at his home race, in Mexico City, with a crowd that has insane support behind him.

“Three-into-one doesn’t go and unfortunately he was on the wrong side of it."