Following Sunday’s race, videos emerged on social media showing a fight breaking out in the stands.

One fan approached and attacked a pair of Ferrari fans by punching them, before other members of the crowd intervened to break things up.

An F1 spokesperson confirmed to Crash.net that the fan in question has been "ejected and banned for life”.

Crash.net has been told the matter will be robustly enforced to ensure the fan cannot attend another F1 race.

The race started in dramatic fashion when home favourite Sergio Perez was sent crashing out in a first-corner tangle with Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver was booed loudly by the crowd in the stadium section when he conducted his post-race TV interviews after finishing third.

Leclerc responded: "A lot of booing. Guys I had nowhere to go.

“I was a bit in between the Red Bulls and unfortunately I touched Checo. It's life. I damaged my car and unfortunately it ended the race of Checo.

"Of course, I'm disappointed to end the race of Checo like that but I really didn't do it on purpose and had nowhere to go.”