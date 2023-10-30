Hamilton moved to just 20 points behind Perez in the drivers’ championship following his second-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

With three rounds remaining, Perez is under serious threat to secure the runners-up spot behind Max Verstappen.

Red Bull have never seen their drivers finish first and second in the standings, with Christian Horner and Helmut Marko reitrating their desire for it to happen in F1 2023.

Speaking in the FIA press conference in Mexico, Hamilton gave his thoughts on the battle for second.

He said: “It's mostly dependent on Checo’s weekends really. They have the championship-winning car. He's just been unfortunate, I think, in some scenarios.

“Obviously I've lost quite a lot of points in the last two races but he lost points today. So it’s swings and roundabouts. I think coming into the weekend, having lost points last week, I didn't think I would really be in shooting range particularly but after today, yeah, we'll just give it our best shot.

“Honestly, it's not going to make a big difference to my life, whether I come second or third. It's more important to get the team second in the Constructors’ and so that's what I'm focused on. It's a bonus if we get second in the Drivers.”

Mercedes sit 22 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors’ championship.