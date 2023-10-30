The cause of Kevin Magnussen’s scary race-ending Mexico City GP shunt revealed
Haas boss Guenther Steiner has confirmed that the cause of Kevin Magnussen’s race-ending crash at the Mexico City Grand Prix was “heat-related”, resulting in suspension failure.
Magnussen suffered a heavy crash on Lap 34 of the race in Mexico, resulting in a brief red flag stoppage as marshalls were forced to repair the barrier.
The Dane’s rear-suspension broke when coming up to the sweeping bends in the middle section of the track.
Magnussen’s Haas was completely destroyed, capping off a dismal day for the team.
Steiner said after the race: “With Kevin, he had a suspension failure, so we need to dig into why that happened, but it seems to be heat related – we need to check. It was a tough day again, but it’s not all negative.”
Reflecting on the incident, Magnussen revealed that he got “a knock on his hands” from the crash.
“I crashed after having a rear left suspension failure,” Magnussen explained. “It happened in a bad place and I hit the wall, so I got a knock on my hands and they hurt a little bit, but they’re fine.
“We have to investigate a bit more what exactly happened as it just gave up.
“Before that, it was going okay, I was stuck in traffic for a long time and cooked my tyres, but I don’t know if whatever caused the failure had an impact for a while beforehand.”