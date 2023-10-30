Magnussen suffered a heavy crash on Lap 34 of the race in Mexico, resulting in a brief red flag stoppage as marshalls were forced to repair the barrier.

The Dane’s rear-suspension broke when coming up to the sweeping bends in the middle section of the track.

Magnussen’s Haas was completely destroyed, capping off a dismal day for the team.

Steiner said after the race: “With Kevin, he had a suspension failure, so we need to dig into why that happened, but it seems to be heat related – we need to check. It was a tough day again, but it’s not all negative.”

Reflecting on the incident, Magnussen revealed that he got “a knock on his hands” from the crash.

“I crashed after having a rear left suspension failure,” Magnussen explained. “It happened in a bad place and I hit the wall, so I got a knock on my hands and they hurt a little bit, but they’re fine.

“We have to investigate a bit more what exactly happened as it just gave up.

“Before that, it was going okay, I was stuck in traffic for a long time and cooked my tyres, but I don’t know if whatever caused the failure had an impact for a while beforehand.”