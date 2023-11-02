Ferrari sit 22 points behind Mercedes with three rounds remaining in F1 2023.

The Italian outfit has often held the advantage in qualifying, while Mercedes have crucially fared better on race day.

Assessing the battle for runner-up behind Red Bull, Leclerc conceded “it would be bad” if Ferrari finish third overall.

“Of course it would be bad - I don’t want to finish third in the constructors’ championship as much as the drivers’ championship we’re fighting for positions less interesting.

“The second place is still significant. We will do everything as a team to finish second in the constructors’ so let’s see what’s possible.”

Leclerc has found his best form during sprint weekends.

He finished on the podium in Baku, Austria and Belgium - all sprint weekends - and performed well in Austin, which was also a sprint event but was later disqualified.

“I hope it's a sprint weekend,” he added. “On the track characteristics it's difficult to know where we'll be.

“I expect Mercedes will be strong - they’ve always been strong here but on a sprint weekend we may have our chances.”