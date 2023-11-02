The former Ferrari driver has indicated that he plans to overturn the outcome of the 2008 world championship due to a conspiracy that he feels resulted in him losing out on the title to Lewis Hamilton.

Massa’s legal representation argue that the ‘crashgate’ controversy means the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix results should be nullified due to the FIA and FOM allegedly covering up knowledge of Nelson Piquet Jr’s deliberate crash.

The race had major implications on the title race and Massa would have been crowned world champion instead of Hamilton if the Singapore round had been declared null and void.

Massa, who has already cancelled planned trips to both the Italian and Japanese Grands Prix while the case rumbles on, also appears likely to avoid his home race, Motorsport.com has reported.

“The only thing I know is that F1 asked me not to go to the Monza race,” Massa told Motorsport.com. “I was also going to go to the Japan race [as ambassador] and I didn't go.

“About Brazil, nothing was discussed, we haven't had any contact since that moment before Monza until now, so..."

Asked directly if he would visit Interlagos this weekend, Massa replied: “I believe I won't. I would [only] go to the races as an ambassador.

“But I 100% respect the [legal] situation that is happening at the moment, perhaps [to the point] of not going because of [all] that is happening.

“But there was no invitation and no conversation about my work as ambassador, so I don't think I should participate.”

Hamilton gave a blunt response to being asked for his thoughts on Massa’s challenge on Thursday, insisting: “I honestly pay no attention to it.”

Thursday marks 15 years to the day since Hamilton won his first world championship on the last corner of the last lap in the dramatic Brazil finale.