Brazil 2021 is the reason Hamilton is “in favour” of reverse grids

After his disqualification following qualifying at the 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Hamilton was forced to start the sprint race at Interlagos at the back of the grid.

Hamilton fought through the field, going from 20th to finish fifth in the sprint.

The Mercedes driver would then start the main race from 10th on the grid - after a five-place grid penalty for a new engine component - but still taking the win ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

It was arguably Hamilton’s greatest-ever F1 weekend - and his fightback through the field is why he’s keen on potentially trying out reverse grids.

“Saturday is not the greatest of days but I like the single practice session, straight into qualifying. I think we can learn… I do love that we do have a different format rather than the same three practice sessions and then the qualifying, and the race, he said.

“The best sprint race I ever had was when I started last [in 2021] so I am in favour of the swapping order [reverse grids].

“If we had that then everyone would try and qualify last! Maybe it should be a bit longer the sprint race because it’s only 19 laps or something.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz “wouldn’t mind” trying reverse grids to spice up the action on a Saturday.

“I wouldn’t mind,” he added. “I think right now I agree that six [sprint weekends] is enough. Saturday is too revealing of what will happen on a Sunday because basically the first stint of the race of Sunday is what you’re watching on TV in the sprint - this doesn’t help the show for the main race which is the grand prix.

“You better try something else on Saturday. Is that reverse grid? Single lap qualifying? Is that whatever, I don’t know but I think given that the sprint format is a bit of an experiment going on right now in F1 I would be open to keep experimenting to see which format is best because for me the one we have now, Saturday doesn’t feel right for then what comes on Sunday.”

Hamilton’s former teammate, Valtteri Bottas, enjoys the fact there’s less practice sessions during sprint weekends.

“I like the sprint,” Bottas explained. “I’ve never been a big fan of three practice sessions. I prefer to have one and then straight to action. That’s the nice side of the sprint weekend. There’s always things that could be changed.

“For example us as a team unfortunately it’s only the top eight that can score in the sprint so most of the time it’s a bit of a long-shot for us which for us is not ideal. It depends on which car you are. Other than that, I am more than happy to do the sprint.”

Verstappen delivered a sarcastic response when he was asked about the sprint format.

“Yeah, it’s been absolutely fantastic. So much fun. I get so excited about having a sprint again. I am all for it,” he concluded.