Sergio Perez currently holds that position and also has a contract for 2024, but his underwhelming and inconsistent performances this year have sparked speculation that he could be replaced, despite Red Bull insisting otherwise.

A nightmare retirement at his home race last time out at the Mexico City Grand Prix, coupled with a stunning display by AlphaTauri’s returning Daniel Ricciardo, has not helped Perez dispel the rumours.

Ricciardo is viewed as the frontrunner to replace Perez next year if Red Bull made a late U-turn and opted against retaining the Mexican.

Verstappen was asked who he would rather have as his teammate next year ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, but attempted to skirt around it.

“I always had a great relationship with Daniel when we were teammates, but at the same time I have a great relationship with Checo,” the triple world champion said.

“I find it a bit unfair to now sit here and say who I would prefer as a teammate or whatever. They have great teammates and it’s not up to me at the end of the day to make these kinds of decisions because I am very focused on my own performance.

“If it’s Checo next year then great, I have a great working relationship with him but also personally I think he’s a great guy. If it’s Daniel then also we will get along fine and we will have a great time.

“F1 can be a tough sport. You’re asking these kinds of questions… Maybe also nothing happens right? We will see.”

Speaking in the same press conference, Ricciardo denied talking to Red Bull about taking Perez's seat for 2024.

“I haven’t [had talks with Red Bull]," the Australian said. "All the stuff around my contract next year has been related to AlphaTauri. I’d say that’s honestly as far as that goes.”