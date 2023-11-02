The seven-time world champion has claimed consecutive second place finishes behind Max Verstappen in the last two rounds in the United States and Mexico City, though he was disqualified from Austin due to his car failing a post-race plank wear check.

Hamilton has been encouraged by Mercedes’ progress, having found a more satisfactory balance and regained his confidence in the W14 following a recent floor upgrade.

Mercedes arrive at the scene of their only victory from last season at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, but Hamilton remains cautious about his chances of ending his near-two-year win drought in Brazil.

“I really don't know,” Hamilton responded when asked about his prospects of winning at the iconic Interlagos circuit.

“After the last couple of races, people message me and say ‘ah, it’s looking good’ but it was looking good at the end of last year too and we started 1.5 seconds behind at the start of the year.

“I’m not dazzled by where we are currently. I’m happy and proud, the only reason I was on the podium is the great work that has gone on in the background.

“I’m more thinking quite long-term at the moment and short-term, just trying to solidify second in the Constructors’ because that’s so important for everyone in the team.

“But I anticipate that Red Bull is going to blitz it, because the car has been great. But if that’s not the case, I’ll be ready to take the fight to them.

“If it can be anything like Austin and we can get the strategy better, it would be incredible.

“I came away empty-handed last year, so don’t plan on that this year.”

Hamilton has won in Brazil three times, including his stunning recovery from the back of the grid in 2021, while he also clinched his maiden world championship at Interlagos in 2008.