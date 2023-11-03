Perez has been under intense scrutiny for months, with the return of Daniel Ricciardo to Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri sending the rumour mill into overdrive.

The first-lap crash that Perez suffered at his home race in Mexico last weekend added further doubt that he would be retained in 2024.

“He’s got to finish second in the championship, it’s very simple,” Crofty reported about how Perez can retain Red Bull’s faith.

“The car, the team, have been dominant this season. They’ve been 1 and 2 in the drivers’ championship from the outset.

“But, if Lewis Hamilton hadn’t have been disqualified in Austin, Perez and Hamilton would be level on points.

“There are plenty of points to go.

“The form that Lewis is in, coupled with the form that Sergio is in, makes it look more likely that Lewis will finish second in the championship (as a potential first runner-up to not win a race since Ronnie Peterson in 1971).

“So, Sergio’s first task is to finish second in the championship.

“If he doesn’t do that, I’m led to believe that the team will ask questions as to why that hasn’t happened.

“And to be fair, they’ve got every right to ask that, given the performance of Max in that team.”

Perez is 20 points clear of Hamilton, in P2 in the drivers' standings, ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Who could replace Perez at Red Bull?

“I don’t think there’s any chance of Fernando Alonso going to Red Bull,” Crofty clarified, after the Aston Martin driver lashed out at unsubstantiated rumours that he could be set for a big move.

“Never say never in F1. Maybe he has courted that team in the past.

“If Sergio loses that seat for next season, the likely replacement is Daniel Ricciardo.

“Significant for me, is that Ricciardo out-qualified and then out-raced “Sergio [in Mexico]. Not that it was difficult, Sergio retired at the first corner. But he out-qualified Sergio, and is seemingly back to his best.

“You’ve also got Liam Lawson in the fold. Lawson could step up to “AlphaTauri should Ricciardo go to replace Perez at Red Bull.

“Red Bull have options that don’t include Alonso.

“I get fed up of rumours - there’s enough to report upon without making things up!”

Ricciardo, in Brazil this week, played down talks that he could claim Perez's seat.