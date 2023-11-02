Ricciardo’s future continues to be a hot topic as he begins to find his old form.

The 34-year-old was a star performer at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend, qualifying fourth and finishing seventh.

The result moved AlphaTauri off the bottom of the constructors’ championship ahead of Alfa Romeo and Haas.

As Ricciardo impressed, Perez crashed out on the opening lap of his home race after contact with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, adding even more pressure and scrutiny for the final three races.

Ricciardo is widely seen as the number one candidate to partner Max Verstappen should Red Bull decide against keeping Perez.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Ricciardo was asked if the topic of a Red Bull drive for 2024 has been discussed.

“I haven’t [had talks with Red Bull]," he said. "All the stuff around my contract next year has been related to AlphaTauri. I’d say that’s honestly as far as that goes.

“For me personally, having a weekend like Mexico is definitely good for the soul and also for the team. I haven’t been here long but for them to be tenth in the constructors’ and to jump two places in the space of two weekends was huge.

“I think that creates a very happy atmosphere around everyone, so happy doing that and trying to keep charging on where I am.”