F1 driver was missing from Brazil media day after travel chaos

The Haas driver was due to be in the press conference at Interlagos but ended up being a no-show after his flight was cancelled.

Magnussen had spent the days between last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix and the Brazil race off in Mexico.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner confirmed Magnussen was now scheduled to arrive in Sao Paulo on Thursday afternoon local time.

"I texted him this morning when he told me that he is now flying over Bogota,” Steiner was quoted by German publication Bild.

“He was somewhere in Mexico, and I don't know if he was already in Dallas, but now he flies here via Colombia. I didn't write to him anymore, then I was on the plane myself. No news is currently good news.”

Magnussen will be hoping for a stronger weekend in Brazil after his Mexico City Grand Prix ended on Lap 32 with a scary crash.

The Dane claimed a shock maiden pole position at last year’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.