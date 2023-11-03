Mercedes announced earlier this week that Elliott was departing his role as chief technical officer after 11 years with the eight-time constructors’ world champions.

Elliott had previously held a short-lived position as Mercedes’ technical director in 2021 but swapped jobs with James Allison earlier this year amid a major reorganisation of the team’s design department.

Mercedes have won just once - at last year’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix - since the introduction of new ground-effect regulations in 2022.

Both Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell made a point of defending the job Elliott has done amid suggestions he was a key defender of the team’s failed W13 and W14 car concepts.

"What we have to remember is nothing is down to one person. We do everything as a team," the seven-time world champion told Sky Sports F1.

"There are so many moving parts at the factory, so there's not a single individual responsible for where we are, it's a collective.”

Hamilton added: "I'm definitely sad to see Mike go. I have known him since my McLaren days, before I raced for McLaren [in F1] he was there. I have had a great relationship with Mike. I've loved working with him, within this team. He's such an intelligent individual.

"He was someone I would always speak to on aerodynamics. He was amazing at explaining everything to me, so I learned a lot from him.

"But it's his decision to move on and do something different. I wish him absolutely all the best and I'm super grateful for all his contributions over these years. I know whatever he's going to do next, he's going to be great because he's a super brain.”

Russell added: “It was never one individual who makes or breaks success. It's always a collective. You always have a leader, someone at the helm who steers the ship.

"We have five exceptionally talented designers and engineers who are at the top of the design group, then we have an amazing design office, aerodynamics department and racing...who follow their lead.

"As the saying goes 'we win and lose together. Mike has been a huge part of the team and it's very important that we remember he was the chief aerodynamicist during all of the glory years, and arguably, alongside the technical director, that is the most vital part of every F1 team, so Mike has been a huge part of that success and I wish him well."