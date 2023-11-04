Ratcliffe, who along with Wolff and Ola Kallenius own a third of the Mercedes F1 team, is set to buy a 25% stake in The Red Devils.

It has been revealed that the Ineos petrochemicals company’s founder has pledged to commit £245m ($300m) from his personal fortune to improve the Old Trafford club’s ageing infrastructure.

Ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Wolff revealed to the PA news agency that he has spoken to the 71-old billionaire about joining his bid.

“Jim has shared the trajectory with me,” Wolff said. “I very much respect his values and we trust each other. If we felt it would make sense to be part of the investment group then I would certainly look at it.

“I have never aimed for trophy investments but I like the competitiveness of the Premier League.

“Jim and Manchester United is a love story because he is born there. Our personal relationship is strong and with Ola Kallenius, they call us the Three Amigos because we live in the no bulls*** world.

“If felt I could contribute then I would consider joining him at Manchester United.”

Speaking later to Sky F1, Wolff joked about having a potential conflict of interest by admitting he is a fan of Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City - Manchester United’s fierce rivals.

"I am a Pep Guardiola fan so I guess that’s not compatible,” Wolff added.