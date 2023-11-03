Alfa Romeo F1 boss clarifies Audi exit rumours: 'The commitment is there'

Audi is set to join the F1 grid in 2026 for the new technical regulations, taking over the existing Sauber (currently named Alfa Romeo) team.

However, rumours have surfaced in recent weeks stating that some of the Audi’s senior management are still keen on F1.

Audi have lost Markus Duesmann as CEO in the last year, while VW group CEO Herbet Diess has also left.

Both of them were key supporters of the F1 project, meaning their departures led to questions whether Audi would still hold the same commitment.

Speaking at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Bravi - who is the Alfa Romeo team representative - clarified the speculation.

“Audi has a strong commitment to Formula 1, and of course, together with Sauber. This commitment comes from the decision, not only of the board of Audi, but also the advisory board of Audi and the supervisory board of Audi Volkswagen,” he said. “It’s a group decision and the commitment is there.

“Why there is a lack of communication is simple. We’re Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake so until the end of the year we have certain limitations in communicating about the team, about the future, about the involvement of Audi and we fully respect Alfa Romeo for this. We don’t want to make any kind of announcement or more than what is strictly related to the race and the championship. The commitment as I said is there.

“We are working hard to develop the structure of the team. We have a strong recruitment plan in place. We have on a weekly basis new appointments. It’s not a matter of involvement from Audi in financing the team or sustaining the development process.

“We have two owners, two shareholders, there is a governance in place according to the different stages of the transaction which will be completed ahead of the 2026 season so we’re proceeding with the investment plan in accordance with the governance that has been agreed.”