Verstappen’s ominous admission about F1 sprint win should worry rivals

A better launch from Verstappen enabled him to claim the inside line and snatch the lead from McLaren’s Lando Norris at Turn 1, before he cantered to his fourth victory from six sprint races this year.

The Red Bull driver led from start to finish and admitted he was backing off a lot throughout the 24-lap race to nurse his tyres.

Given that Verstappen comfortably won by over four seconds, his admission will likely worry his rivals heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

“There is not one lap that I pushed flat out. You can’t, it’s impossible,” the Dutchman explained.

“For 24 laps around here, it’s all about tyre management. It’s just incredibly difficult around here.

“Last year we were struggling a lot with that already in the sprint race and that’s why it was a bit careful. Luckily it worked out.

“The whole race the tyres don’t feel particularly great around here. But with the management we did, I think it worked out and we won the race.”

Verstappen, who can make it 17 wins from 20 races this season in Brazil, added: “Like I said, it’s all about management, and at one point of the race it looked like Lando was catching a bit.

“Then I had a better feeling with the car again and I could look after the tyres a bit better and then I could pull away again at the end. So it was close.

“Tomorrow we have pit stops in the race, so you never know what’s going to happen.”